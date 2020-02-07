Police: Man’s truck drove onto sidewalk before hitting, killing person on motorized scooter
HOUSTON – A man’s truck drove up onto a sidewalk Thursday night before the vehicle hit and killed a person who was on a motorized scooter, police said.
The crash was reported about 8 p.m. at a bus stop on Bellaire Boulevard at Renwick Drive.
According to Houston police, 57-year-old Carlos Lopez-Obispo was driving west on Bellaire Boulevard when his pickup truck went off the road, jumped the curb, traveled down the sidewalk and hit signposts before slamming into a 39-year-old man who was on a motorized scooter.
Carlos Lopez-Obispo is seen in a mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Feb. 7, 2020. (HPD)
Police said the man on the scooter was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
Lopez-Obispo was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.
South Gessner and VCD officers are at a fatal accident 5800 Bellaire. Adult male riding a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle and deceased at the hospital. Driver of the vehicle is being investigated for signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/wZGrEVsDj3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 7, 2020
