Police: Man’s truck drove onto sidewalk before hitting, killing person on motorized scooter

HOUSTON – A man’s truck drove up onto a sidewalk Thursday night before the vehicle hit and killed a person who was on a motorized scooter, police said.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. at a bus stop on Bellaire Boulevard at Renwick Drive.

According to Houston police, 57-year-old Carlos Lopez-Obispo was driving west on Bellaire Boulevard when his pickup truck went off the road, jumped the curb, traveled down the sidewalk and hit signposts before slamming into a 39-year-old man who was on a motorized scooter.

Carlos Lopez-Obispo is seen in a mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Feb. 7, 2020. (HPD)

Police said the man on the scooter was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Lopez-Obispo was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.