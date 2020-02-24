Girl, 5, shot inside Houston apartment; 14-year-old brother flees scene in panic, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 5-year-old girl injured at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Monday morning, they said.

According to Houston firefighters, they initially received reports of an electrical shock at around 12:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and said they immediately requested police.

The child was rushed to a trauma center in critical condition, police said. According to Lieutenant Yi, the child is now in stable condition.

Yi said the family was asleep when the shooting happened. The mother told police she awoke after hearing the gunshot.

Police said the mother entered the living room to find her daughter was shot, and her 14-year-old son in a panic. Police said the firearm was on the ground, and the son picked it up and ran out of the apartment. According to police, the teen has not been found.

This is a developing story.

