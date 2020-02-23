Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at SA park

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were shot near the basketball court at Benavides Park Sunday afternoon, resulting in one death and two hospitalizations, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Saltillo Street.

Authorities believe an argument broke out between the three men, all believed to be between the ages of 18-21, which resulted in the shooting. However, police say they aren’t sure what exactly transpired.

The condition of the other two victims is currently unknown.

Suspects are still at large and police say they fled the scene in a four-door, silver Mitsubishi Sedan.

SAPD hasn’t released further details on the suspects at this time.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.