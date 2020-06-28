Some Texas realtors no longer using ‘master’ for bedrooms, bathrooms in home listings

SAN ANTONIO – The Houston Association of Realtors will drop the word “master” when describing bedrooms and bathrooms in its listings.

The HAR will no longer use the word that’s linked to slavery, and will instead use “primary bedroom” and “primary bathroom.”

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, the change was made following a review of the terminology.

“The MLS Advisory Group regularly reviews the terms and fields used in the MLS to make sure they are consistent with the current market environment,” according to a statement from HAR. “The updates to Primary Bedroom and Primary Bath were among nine requests for review that were submitted by members and considered at the most recent meetings.”

The change has been requested for several years, KPRC reported.

The association said, however, that there’s no ban on using the word “master.”

“You may still use the term ‘Master Bedroom’ or ‘Master Bath’ as you feel appropriate in your marketing materials and in the Public Remarks, Agent Remarks, and photo descriptions,” according to the statement HAR sent its members.

Symbols of slavery and colonialism have been targeted amid a national reckoning over racism and following the death of George Floyd.