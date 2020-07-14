Corpus Christi senior police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime Corpus Christi police officer has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to multiple reports.

Senior Officer Charlie “Chuck” Williams passed away Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni.

“We mourn the loss of a great co-worker and friend,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a news release. “There are few words to express the pain in our loss not only to the Corpus Christi Police Department but to our community.”

Williams has assigned to the directed patrol division and had served his community for 35 years.

The police department stated Williams “will be greatly missed by us all.”

The City of Corpus Christi has recorded 58 deaths due to the virus and 6,427 total cases as of Monday, according to the city’s website.

