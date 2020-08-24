Watch: Alligator goes for a late night snack at Aransas Pass Whataburger

Aransas Pass, Texas – Well, this is something you don’t see every day but I guess alligators get late-night cravings as well.

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted on Facebook a video of a small alligator outside of a Whataburger.

5-foot-long alligator found outside San Antonio home, ACS says

With the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife the gator was safely captured and later relocated, according to APPD.

The post has since gone viral with over a thousand shares and many wondering if he got to take a to-go snack.

According to the TPWD, male American alligators can grow up to 11.5 feet at 20 years old. Alligator-human conflicts are rare in Texas, according to TPWD.