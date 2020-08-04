5-foot-long alligator found outside San Antonio home, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone, meet Al.

Al, a 5-foot-long alligator, somehow made his way to a home on the far East Side Tuesday morning, according to the Animal Care Services.

Lisa Norwood, an ACS spokesperson, said the alligator was spotted outside the house near Foster Road and U.S Hwy 87 around 8 a.m.

A resident who was taking his trash out spotted the gator and called San Antonio police and ACS, Norwood said. A wire fencing panel was then placed to corral the gator in a portion of the yard.

Caleb Harris, a reptile animal care specialist from the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo, was able to safely remove the reptile.

The gator, who is estimated to be four years old, was named Al by ACS.

Norwood said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will determine where Al will be placed.

According to the TPWD, male American alligators can grow up to 11.5 feet at 20 years old. Alligator-human conflicts are rare in Texas, according to TPWD.

Game wardens suggest using “good judgment” when spotting an alligator, to not feed them, and to report a potentially dangerous alligator to TPWD.

A 5-foot-long alligator was spotted outside a house near Foster Road and U.S Hwy 87 on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Photo: ACS (KSAT)

