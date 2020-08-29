Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks man, 81, reported missing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing.

Authorities said Kenneth Reeves, 81, was last seen Thursday night.

Reeves, who authorities said is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen in Conroe at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday driving a silver 2001 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas license plate MGW7091. On the back window of the vehicle, “One Nation Under God” is displayed, authorities said.

Reeves is described by authorities as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 156 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Authorities said he wears eyeglasses, has a scar on his left arm and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Reeves’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.