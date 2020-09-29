SAWS: San Antonio water ‘constantly tested,’ safe to drink

TEXAS – As Texas officials work to clean Lake Jackson’s water system after it was contaminated by a deadly brain-eating amoeba, San Antonio Water System Officials assured customers that San Antonio’s water is safe to drink.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials held a news conference pledging a quick response to clean out the water system in Lake Jackson, where 11 of 54 samples raised flags with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The parasite, known as naegleria fowleri, fatally infected six-year-old Josiah McIntyre.

“Rest assured, SAWS water is safe to use and drink," said Anne Hayden, SAWS Communications Manager.

Hayden said 7,000 water tests are performed each year on San Antonio’s water.

“With multiple water sources, which are all constantly tested, SAWS can ensure the final product provided to our customers is always safe,” Hayden said.

Officials have determined the amoeba was found only in Lake Jackson water, but the process to fix it will take 60 days.

Officials will increase the amount of chlorine in the water system to kill all remnants of the virus. Crews will also thoroughly inspect the water system to see if unfiltered water is making its way into the water system.

Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for Brazoria County, saying “the state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this amoeba.”

Naegleria fowleri, a free-living microscopic amoeba, is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It enters the body through the nose, where it then travels to the brain.

The latest information on San Antonio’s water quality can be found here.