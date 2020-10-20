Texas woman in her 30s dies from COVID-19 after boarding flight, authorities say

Officials in Dallas County have confirmed a woman with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19 while on a commercial airplane.

The woman, who was in her 30s, died after boarding a flight from Arizona to Texas, officials said Sunday. She lived in Garland, a city in the North Texas metroplex.

According to NBC DFW, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the woman died as the plane was parked on the apron on July 25. She reportedly was given oxygen as she had trouble breathing, but died in the plane.

No further details were released, but county officials said the woman had “underlying high-risk health conditions.”

So far, 1,085 people in Dallas County have died from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The county’s risk level remains in the red zone — a stay home, stay safe indicator — due to an increase in hospitalized patients.

The increase in hospitalizations & new #COVID19 positive cases, as well as other metrics, has led the Public Health Committee to recommend a return to 'Red' on our color-coded chart

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,319 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals for treatment —the most since 4,422 patients were hospitalized on Aug. 28.

The state’s pandemic death toll stands at 17,022.