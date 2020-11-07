Trump supporters protest, Biden fans cheer at Texas Capitol after election results announced

Supporters of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden gather in front of the state Capitol after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

After The Associated Press and the major networks on Saturday finally called the election for Joe Biden, Texans streamed down 11th Street in front of the Capitol, where a pro-Trump rally later gave way to a pro-Biden rally. Texas Tribune photographers headed out, too, and here’s what they saw.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at the south entrance of the state Capitol after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A man carrying an assault rifle participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally at the state Capitol. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Clad in riot gear, Austin Police Department officers show up at the state Capitol as dueling rallies develop for President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A supporter of President Trump at the state Capitol in Austin. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A pro-Biden flag at the rally in downtown Austin. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A Trump supporter screams profanities at a group of Biden supporters at the state Capitol in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the state Capitol Building for a "Stop the Steal" rally after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Tempers ran high on both sides as supporters of President Trump and President-elect Biden gathered at the Capitol in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gather at the state Capitol to celebrate his victory in the 2020 Presidential Election. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Supporters of President Trump gather at the Texas State Capitol for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Biden and Trump supporters at the state Capitol on Saturday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Supporters show their support for President-elect Joe Biden at the Capitol in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A supporter of President-elect Biden attempts to calm tensions as Trump and Biden supporters argued and yelled at each other near the state Capitol. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Supporters of President Trump gathered at the State Capitol in Austin to protest the victory of Presidential-elect Joe Biden. The two groups began arguing and yelling at each other in front of the captiol. Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A man rides a donkey past fellow supporters of President-elect Joe Biden who celebrated his victory in the 2020 presidential election at the Texas Capitol. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune