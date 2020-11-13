Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died, police said Thursday.

San Angelo police said Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police said Thursday that officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant. Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin, police said.

Later that day, she was transported to Cook Children's, where she remained on life support until she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s mother, Destiney Harbour, 21, was arrested Saturday, along with her mother, Christin Bradley, 37, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, 34, police said. All three have been charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that Brixlee's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Investigators learned that Harbour gave birth to Brixlee in late August at the home, and that the child had never received formal medical care.

While executing a search warrant at the home, investigators found small quantities of what they suspected was heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills, in addition to drug paraphernalia.

Harbor and Smock remained in Tom Green County Jail on Thursday. Bond for Harbour was set at $100,000, while Smock's bond was $50,000. Bradley was released Sunday on $50,000 bond.

Jail records did not list attorneys for them.