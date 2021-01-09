In rural Texas, frustration with a disjointed vaccine rollout grows: “We’re better than this”

Health care workers administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Steve and Linda Johnson say they see the COVID-19 vaccine as a sort of “get-out-of-jail-free card.” The North Texas couple, who are in their 70s, have stayed mostly indoors since March, terrified of catching the virus.

And while they got their first vaccine dose Monday at a rural hospital, it wasn’t easy, they said, adding that the process highlights the gross shortcomings of the vaccine rollout. Steve Johnson said he’s sent letters to national, state and local leaders suggesting a better way.

Listen to him recount his experience in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.