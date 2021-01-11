Join The Texas Tribune for a live interview with new members of the Texas Senate

Incoming state Sens. César Blanco, Roland Gutierrez and Drew Springer join The Texas Tribune for a live event on Jan. 19.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central Jan. 19 for an interview with three new members of the Texas Senate: César Blanco, D-El Paso; Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio; and Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Tribune political reporter Alex Samuels will moderate.

The incoming state senators — all former members of the Texas House — will discuss their priorities as they head to the Capitol for a challenging legislative session.

Register for the conversation here.

Blanco, D-El Paso, represents Senate District 29 in El Paso. Previously, he represented House District 76. In 2019, Blanco sat on the House Environmental Regulation and International Relations and Economic Development committees.

Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, represents Senate District 19 in San Antonio. Previously, he represented House District 119. In 2019, Gutierrez sat on the House Energy Resources, Pensions and Investments and Financial Services committees.

Springer, R-Muenster, represents Senate District 30 in Wichita Falls. Previously, he represented House District 68. In 2019, Springer served as chair of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and sat on the Local and Consent Calendars and State Affairs committees.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Tuesday, Jan. 19, here and on our social media channels.

