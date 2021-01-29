48ºF

Texas

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at Texas base

Two of the soldiers in critical condition

Associated Press

An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown on June 25, 2018 in Fort Bliss, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FORT BLISS, Texas – Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

