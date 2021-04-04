COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to decline

Frontline healthcare workers check information at a COVID-19 testing site amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso on November 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Texas eclipsed one million COVID-19 cases November 11th with El Paso holding the most cases statewide. Health officials in El Paso today announced 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,488 new cases pushing the virus death toll to 741. Active cases in El Paso are now over 30,000. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

DALLAS – The count of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has continued to decline, even as state health officials reported more than 1,600 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 new fatalities from COVID-19 Sunday along with 1,465 confirmed cases of the virus and 219 probable cases.

There were 2,817 people in state hospitals with the disease Saturday, the most recent day for which data is available. That's fewest since June of last year.

The lower hospitalization count comes as more than 15% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The federal Centers for Disease Control reports 27% of the state’s population has received at least one dose

Around one in 20 coronavirus tests administered in Texas over the last week have come back positive, according to the university data.

Texas is set to receive 2.5 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, according to state health officials. All Texans 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.