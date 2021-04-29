Texas lawmakers consider bill that would prevent schools and workplaces from discriminatory bans on dreadlocks, other hairstyles

The House State Affairs Committee heard testimony in support of the CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination Thursday morning. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers could ban race-based hair discrimination in schools and work places — such as dress codes that don’t allow dreadlocks — under a bill known as the CROWN Act, which got its first hearing before the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning.

"I believe people should not be forced to divest themselves of their racial cultural identity by changing their natural hair in order to adapt to their workplace, school, or home," said Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, in a statement prior to the hearing. "People should not miss out on opportunities or success because of the way they choose to wear their natural hair."

The CROWN Act was first introduced in 2019 to eliminate hair discrimination across the country as part of a national movement driven by the CROWN Coalition. So far, nine states have passed the legislation. In Texas, Bowers has proposed House Bill 392, which states that schools, colleges and employers “may not discriminate against a hair texture or protective hairstyle commonly or historically associated with race.”

The movement was largely inspired by the experience of DeAndre Arnold, who spoke about his experience during the hearing and has been growing his dreadlocks for years. In January 2020, as a senior at Barbers Hill High School outside of Houston, school administrators told him he would have to cut his hair to attend prom or his spring graduation ceremony.

At the time, Barbers Hill Independent School District Superintendent Greg Poole said Arnold was violating a district policy that limits hair length for male students, according to reporting from CNN. Arnold said he wears dreadlocks to honor his father’s Trinidadian heritage.

“My hair has nothing to do with my behavior or my capacity to learn,” Arnold said. “I never knew that my identity would hold me back from graduating with the friends I had since elementary school.”

