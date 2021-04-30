Texas House lifts its mask requirement for chamber and committees

At the beginning of this year's legislative session, visitors were required to wear masks in the chambers, but lawmakers could wear masks at their discretion. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

The Texas House removed a requirement Thursday that people wear face masks on the House floor and during House committee meetings for the remainder of the legislative session that ends May 31.

House Resolution 333, by state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, rescinded the chamber’s mask requirement which was established in the House rules in February. The resolution was passed in a 99-46 vote.

Last month, when the proposal to rescind the mask rule was brought to the House Administration Committee, members decided to keep it in place after two experts invited to testify suggested masks continue for the time being.

But in a new hearing of the same committee Tuesday, University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas said people could still be safe without wearing masks in the Capitol.

"I think you'll be safe, yes — I think everybody needs to take this ... from a personal responsibility point of view,” Zerwas said when he was asked by Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, about lifting the pandemic-era rule.

Oliverson suggested that committee chairs could organize specific seating arrangements for people that could be concerned about the new regulation.