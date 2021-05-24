Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old last seen in Amarillo, man wanted in abduction

Authorities are searching for Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 2, (left) and Alejandro Alvarado Sr., 24, (right) in connection with his disappearance in Amarillo.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared in Amarillo.

Authorities said Alejandro Alvarado Jr. was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N. Washington Street.

Police are looking for Alejandro Alvarado Sr., 24, in connection with his disappearance, according to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alvarado Sr. is expected to be driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate NGM3002.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has black hair, has brown eyes and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Alvarado Jr. is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, has black hair and has brown eyes.

Authorities said Alvarado Sr. was last heard from in Amarillo in the Panhandle.

They believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction is urged to call Amarillo police.