Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with State Reps. Nicole Collier and Jessica González on the future of voting rights in Texas

What happens next to voting rights in Texas?

During this year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 7 was introduced as the Republicans' priority voting legislation. The bill included provisions limiting early voting hours, increasing vote-by-mail restrictions and curbing local voting options like drive-thru voting.

During this year's legislative session, Senate Bill 7 was introduced as the Republicans' priority voting legislation. The bill included provisions limiting early voting hours, increasing vote-by-mail restrictions and curbing local voting options like drive-thru voting.

The Texas Tribune held a conversation on Tuesday, June 29, with state Reps. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, and Jessica González, D-Dallas, regarding the future of Texans' voting rights.

Collier has represented House District 95 since 2013. She serves as chair of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. She also sits on the House Public Health Committee and serves as chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus. Collier is a partner at West & Associates law firm in Fort Worth.

González is serving her second term as the representative for House District 104. She serves as vice chair of the House Committee on Elections, is a member of the House Committee on Insurance, vice chair of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus, and vice chair of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators’ Human and Civil Rights Task Force. González practices personal injury law at her firm, Gandara & González.

This conversation was livestreamed on Tuesday, June 29.

