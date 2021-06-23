Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested by Texas A&M police on marijuana charges at airport, reports say

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso watches his shot go in during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

COLLEGE STATION – Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in College Station on Tuesday after he reportedly tried to board a plane while in possession of marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia.

ESPN and KBTX reported that Transportation and Security Administration officers searched Caruso’s bags while at the Easterwood Airport, located on the university’s campus.

Inside the bags they found a grinder with marijuana residue, Texas A&M police told the outlets.

Records with the Brazos County Jail show Caruso, 27, was charged with possession of fewer than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Texas, possession of up to two ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor, which can be punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

He has since been released on bond, records show.

Lakers star LeBron James later reacted to the arrest on Twitter, posting a gif that joked “straight cash homey.”

Caruso played for Texas A&M and graduated with a degree in sports management before joining the Lakers in 2017.

He re-signed with the team in 2019, but according to ESPN, he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

