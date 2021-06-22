Do you recognize them? Police seek public’s help to identify suspects in Market Square burglary

SAPD are searching for suspects wanted in Market Square robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in multiple burglaries at Market Square following Fiesta events.

Police said the suspects burglarized and damaged four vendor booths overnight between June 19 and June 21. Some of the items reported stolen include wallets, purses, hunting knives and kitchen utensils, according to police.

SAPD said at least two of the suspects appear to wear eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Central Property Crimes at 210-207-7990.