State Rep. John Turner says he won't seek reelection to Texas House

John Turner was first elected to represent House District 114 in 2018. Turner and volunteers at his campaign office in Dallas on Sept. 22, 2018

State Rep. John Turner, D-Dallas, said Monday he will not seek reelection to the lower chamber in 2022.

Turner has represented House District 114 since 2019 after he flipped the previously GOP-held seat during the 2018 elections.

In a statement, Turner said he decided to retire after concluding that another election cycle and legislative session would not be "compatible with the time I need to devote at this stage in life to being a father and husband."

"The next few years are an important time to be involved with my family," he said, "and that is much harder when one is away as often as legislative service requires."