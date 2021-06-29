State Rep. Jessica González defends Democrats' walkout on Texas voting bill

What happens next to voting rights in Texas?

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed comments to state Rep. Nicole Collier that were actually made by Jessica González. The comments have been removed from the story.

With the Texas legislative special session almost a week out, Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, said she is looking for honest and open conversations on voting rights policy, notably the future of Senate Bill 7.

The Republicans' priority voting legislation died during this year’s regular legislative session after Democratic lawmakers walked out of House chambers and broke quorum. Gov. Greg Abbott has said reviving it will be a key goal of the session that starts July 8. Provisions of the bill would limit early voting hours, increase vote-by-mail restrictions, and curb local voting options.

Texas Tribune Demographics Reporter Alexa Ura sat down with state Reps. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, and González to discuss the future of voting rights for Texans and their hopes for how Senate Bill 7 will play out in the special session.

Collier has represented House District 95 since 2013. She serves as chair of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. She also sits on the House Public Health Committee and serves as chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus. Collier is a partner at West & Associates law firm in Fort Worth.

González is serving her second term representing District 104. She serves as vice-chair for the House Committee on Elections and also for the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus and the Human and Civil Rights Task Force of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators. She practices personal injury law at her firm, Gandara & González, PLLC, in Dallas.

Here are some highlights of the conversation, recorded June 29:

What was the end goal of the walkout?

González said that by delaying the bill, Democrats hoped to give Congress the chance to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which might forestall restrictive election measures in Texas and other states. She said the walkout was a way to demonstrate how Democrats want an honest, serious conversation on the contents of this bill.

She hopes that there will be such conversations on policy going forward because “we didn't see that this last session.” The end goal for her would be a good voting elections policy that both sides can agree on.

“We just need to come together and have those conversations,” González said.

Have you talked to your Republican colleagues since that last day of session? Is there any idea of what a starting point might be?

González said she hasn’t spoken to Republican colleagues about the specific contents of the bill, but mentioned a conversation with a Republican lawmaker who said Senate Bill 7 was a good bill, just misunderstood.

“That gives me the impression that it's probably not going to change too much,” González said.

In later versions, Senate Bill 7 included provisions that Democrats believe would hurt get-out-the-vote efforts by Black churches.

González said these provisions were added behind closed doors, and while Democrats wouldn’t have voted on early drafts of the bill, “It wasn't as awful as the final version that ended up coming through.”

Collier said it is important to recognize the provisions as a method of voter suppression. Although it isn’t as obvious as literary tests or whites-only primaries, the bill would limit voting options for individuals, she said.

“That is overt suppression, but there is subtle suppression,” Collier said.

She said people needed to know that Republicans are enacting legislation meant to limit voting access for Texans. Later versions of the bill also included provisions that would have made it easier to overturn elections, which Republican lawmakers later said was a drafting mistake.

If a bill were to pass in a special session that removed the provisions limiting Sunday early voting hours and the part making it easier to overturn elections, would you see that as enough of a victory from the walkout? Assuming that the rest of it could be hashed out in court?

Collier said the walkout is “somewhat” of a victory because Texas is now part of a national conversation on voting rights.

“That gets us in the national spotlight,” Collier said. She said Republicans’ “underhanded maneuvers,” including stripping out of the bill some Democratic-sponsored amendments, are “going to be exposed if they continue to do this.”

