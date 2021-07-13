WATCH LIVE: Texas Democrats hold news conference in DC after fleeing state over GOP elections overhaul bill

Texas House Democrats hold a press conference at Dulles airport in Virginia after breaking quorum and leaving Texas on July 12, 2021.

A group of Texas Democrats, now in Washington D.C. after leaving the Lone Star State in an attempt to block the passage of a controversial elections bill, will hold a news conference about the decision on Tuesday morning.

Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Marc Veasey and members of the Texas State House Democratic Caucus are expected to explain why they decided to break quorum — again — in response to the bill, which opponents say would make it harder to vote in Texas.

The news conference at 9 a.m. outside the U.S. Capitol will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, voting rights organizations and partners will speak about the “voter suppression agenda” outside the Texas Capitol, according to organizers. That news conference will also be livestreamed in this article.

The Democrats’ Texas exit on Monday marked the second revolt against Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP, forcing yet another showdown over voting rights.

Democrats from the Texas Legislature arrive by bus to board a private plane headed for Washington, D.C., Monday, July 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas. By leaving, Democrats again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In late May, Democrats successfully staged a walkout in the state House of Representatives to block the passage of the voting bill on the last day of the legislative session. After that move, Abbott called for a special session.

Abbott on Monday said that he would simply keep calling special sessions if necessary, the Associated Press reported. He also raised the possibility of Democrats facing arrest upon returning home.

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

State Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio, on Monday spoke with KSAT as he sat on a plane to Washington D.C. and gave insight on their decision to bolt.

“It’s important that we preserve the rights of all Texans to have access to the ballot,” Cortez said. “So this is important that we take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that no bills, no laws are passed that in any way, prohibit or discourage people from coming out to vote.”

Democratic lawmakers have said the GOP’s elections overhaul bill would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on voting rights Tuesday afternoon. His remarks will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

