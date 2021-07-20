6 people injured after house explodes in Dallas suburb

PLANO, Texas – Six people were injured when a house in the Dallas suburb of Plano was destroyed in an explosion Monday that also left the two homes on either side of it with major damage, authorities said.

Plano Fire-Rescue said that the cause of the explosion at about 4:40 p.m. was still being investigated. Fire officials said that of the six people hospitalized, one was extricated from the rubble of the home that exploded and the other five were in a home next door.

Fire officials said a person in the house on the other side of the exploded home wasn't injured.

Video footage from the scene shows a large pile of rubble where a home once was, with debris and lumber scattered across the yard and into the street.

Neighbor Caroline Klobas told CBS 11 that she heard a noise she thought was her sliding glass door breaking.

“And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up," Klobas said. "And then, when my husband pulled into the garage, he saw that the roof in our garage had caved in.”

Ad

Fire officials said they were joined at the scene by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in addition to Plano police, who brought an explosives detecting dog.

Fire officials said the dog did not discover any explosives or hazardous materials and police determined it was not a crime scene.

Gas and electricity was turned off to most of the homes on the street until about 9:30 p.m., when Atmos Energy and Oncor Electric representatives determined it was safe to reinstate gas and power.

Fire officials said that the explosion was felt by people as far as a mile away.

Read also: