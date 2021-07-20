1 dead in wreckage of plane found on ranch in West Texas

COMSTOCK, Texas – One person was was found dead when the wreckage of small plane was discovered on a ranch in rural West Texas, authorities said.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said Monday that a landowner found the wreckage of the private plane on Sunday and called the sheriff's office.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that only the pilot was aboard the plane.

Authorities said the wreckage was found near Comstock, which is about 30 miles northwest of Del Rio.

Martinez said they're still trying to determine when the plane crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash of the Luscombe 8F airplane.

Val Verde County is located on the border with Mexico.