WATCH LIVE: Texas lawmakers to testify on voting bills before US House oversight committee

The House Oversight and Reform’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee will hold a hearing regarding voting bills in Texas on Thursday morning.

The hearing on “Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas” will be livestreamed in this article when it begins at 9 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, is among those who will testify in the hearing in Washington D.C.

Bernal and a group of Texas Democrats flocked to Washington D.C. earlier this month to break quorum on election legislation backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican.

The Democrats have continued visiting with members of Congress, but still have no commitment of a meeting with President Joe Biden.

If they stay out of Texas through next week, Democrats will have run out the clock on the current special session and the GOP’s latest voting bill — but Abbott has already promised to immediately call another.

Democratic Reps. Senfronia Thompson and Nicole Collier will also testify on Thursday.

