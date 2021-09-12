Authorities in Waller County seek missing 73-year-old man

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Waller County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ronald Calvin Nelms, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Nelms was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday on Stagecoach Road in Hempstead in a gray 2012 Ford F150 with Texas license plate PKT3188, officials said. According to the release, he may be traveling with a gray and white dog.

Authorities described Nelms as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing an unknown color ball cap and T-shirt and dark jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, officials aid.

Anyone with information regarding Nelms or his whereabouts is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff’s Office at 979-826-8282, ext. 1.

