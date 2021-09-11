Search underway for 91-year-old man in Austin, police say

AUSTIN – A search is underway for a missing 91-year-old man in Austin, according to Austin Police Department.

Bobby Williams was last seen at 4:16 p.m., Friday, in the 2500 block of Rutland Drive in a black over white 2009 Jeep Wranger with a plate that reads, “HTL7566.”

Authorities said he’s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, socks, tan shoes and was carrying a walking cane.

Williams is also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to APD.

Officials also believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with more information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact Austin PD at 512-974-5250.