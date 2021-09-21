Hollywood actor Justin Theroux supports Texas animal shelter with cheers from ex Jennifer Aniston

LEFT: Screenshot from Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story. RIGHT: Actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013. Getty Image.

Hollywood actor and dog dad Justin Theroux is throwing support behind Austin Pets Alive! with help from his beloved pup Kuma.

The actor posted a series of photos of his pitbull mix Kuma on Instagram over the weekend, and let his dapper dog do the talking.

She told his 1 million Instagram followers to head to her page and follow her account so everyone can help dogs in need. Kuma’s Instagram bio says she’s “helping people help animals who help people” with a link to Austin Pets Alive!.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to Theroux, gave the duo a shoutout on her own Instagram page praising the pair for helping out animals in need.

“Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people,” Aniston said in her Instagram story. “They helped save 60 dogs @austinpetsalive yesterday.”

APA! is a no-kill animal shelter located at 1156 West Cesar Chavez in Austin. According to the shelter’s website, when they first opened, Austin shelters had a kill rate of 87%. Today, the city has a save rate of 97% and says Austin is “the largest No Kill city in the country.”

Last week, APA! officials said the future of animal welfare in the city is in immediate jeopardy because there’s been no agreement with the city after 4 years of negotiations to keep Austin’s no-kill status.

“APA! will be forced to move out of our home and the City of Austin will have NO agreement in place to keep Austin No Kill,” officials said. “Austin is a No Kill community because of your support and work during the past decade. We will ensure No Kill but rely on the council to direct the city manager to finalize a new and more equitable service agreement with APA!.”

The shelter has updates on avenues people can take to help keep Austin a no-kill city for animals.

Theroux adopted Kuma in June 2018 after she was rescued from a high-kill shelter following a hurricane, according to a previous post on his Instagram. He is an avid supporter of the #AdoptDontShop movement.

San Antonio also has a Pets Alive! chapter which has helped save the lives of more than 50,000 animals since 2011.