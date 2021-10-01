Authorities search for 3 missing children in Sam Houston National Forest

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for three children in the Sam Houston National Forest.

The children — a girl, 6, and two boys, 6 and 7 — were reported missing just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Flamingo Lakes Subdivision, which is surrounded by the national forest, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the children were believed to have used a trail that connects to the children’s neighborhood when they disappeared. It is commonly used so kids can stay off the main road, according to MCSO.

“Law enforcement agencies from several jurisdictions along with Fire Department personnel arrived and began an extensive search for the missing children,” MCSO said in a news release. “Montgomery County Search and Rescue was also called in to assist in the search along with helicopters, drones, and K9 tracking dogs.”

Deputies said that law enforcement officers remained at the location overnight to continue their search.

The Sam Houston National Forest is located northwest of Conroe in the Houston area.