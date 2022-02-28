Rapper fatally shot in Houston, found lying in a ditch

A rapper from Memphis was gunned down in Houston and found in a ditch late last week, according to media reports.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that 36-year-old LaPreston Porter, otherwise known as Snootie Wild was found with a gunshot wound to his neck on the city’s South Side.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Houston police told KTRK that it appeared a woman ran her SUV into the ditch, and when people stopped to assist her, Porter showed up with a gun and pointed it at her.

That woman ran off and at some point, shots were fired, KTRK reported. The incident was recorded on surveillance footage.

KPRC reported that police officers responded to the scene after gunfire was detected by the department’s new shot spotter technology.

His fiancee, Krystal Meredith, said he leaves behind five children. She added that they had moved to Houston about three years ago, KTRK reported.

So far, no arrests have been made.

