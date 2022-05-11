Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old woman last seen in Austin

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old woman last seen in Austin.

Charles Etta Crayton disappeared at 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7000 block of Muffin Drive. At the time she was in a black 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate HNY8849.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black/gray hair, has brown eyes, and was wearing a white shirt and gray tights at the time of her disappearance.

The Silver Alert states that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety because she has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0219.