Protesters approach the Texas Capitol during the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 22, 2022. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

TribCast: May 13, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Karen and Brian about the energy among Texas conservatives around abortion and schools.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin on Sept. 22-24. Get your TribFest tickets by May 31 and save big!