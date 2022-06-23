Watch live: Jazmin Cazares, sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, testifies before Texas legislative committee

View a livestream of the Texas House

A joint committee of the Texas Legislature is meeting starting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss legislative solutions related to mass shootings after a gunman killed 21 people at an Uvalde elementary school last month.

The list of witnesses includes Jazmin Cazares, the sister of a Uvalde shooting victim; Andrew Pollack, the father of student shot in Parkland, Florida; and a raft of law enforcement, emergency management and education officials.

Jason Hester, a Department of Public Safety chief, will also speak.

Steve McCraw, the director of DPS, spoke for hours to a Senate committee hearing earlier this week, casting blame on Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo for the botched law enforcement reaction that resulted in law enforcement taking more than an hour to kill the shooter.

