Charred skeleton found inside barbecue pit in backyard of Texas home, police say

A person working in the backyard of a Houston home found what appeared to be a human skeleton, including its skull, in a barbecue pit.

Police said the remains were found burned inside the large, custom pit on Tuesday afternoon on the Southeast Side, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

The person who found the skeleton left the property and then called the police.

Investigators told KPRC that it’s too early to determine the person’s age, sex, race or cause of death. It’s also unknown how the remains got inside the pit and how long they’ve been there.

“This is not your typical case,” Sgt. William Dunn with the HPD told the station.

Dunn said the bones were in a custom barbecue pit that was large and made of brick.

“It’s not the typical pit you’ve seen at Lowes and Home Depot,” Dunn said.

Houston police are investigating the case as a homicide and they are interviewing the residents of the home. So far, not one has been charged, KPRC reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

