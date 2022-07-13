Man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after being hit by two vehicles on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Walzem Road near Abby Place, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Montgomery Drive.

According to police, a male driver in his 30s was traveling in a 2-door sedan northbound on Walzem Road when he struck a man who had run out into the street.

Police said the man was hit again by a second vehicle and dragged roughly 30 feet, by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid. The man hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD has not yet identified the victim. They did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed against the first driver.