TribCast: Investigators spread the blame in Uvalde shooting

Former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, members of the special House committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting, listen to questions posed by the press during a conference in Uvalde on Sunday.

TribCast: July 22, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Dave about the Texas House committee report on the Uvalde shooting and with Eric about the Jan. 6 hearings.

When you join us at The Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, you’ll hear from changemakers who are driving innovation, lawmakers who are taking charge with new policies, industry leaders who are pushing Texas forward and so many others. See the growing speaker list and buy tickets.