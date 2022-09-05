Video: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

SAN ANTONIO — Abortion clinics are closing across Texas after the state banned the procedure, with few exceptions, at any point in a pregnancy. At Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, office equipment is marked for donation, longtime staff members are relocating or finding new jobs, and medical equipment is loaded onto moving trucks.

Before the movers arrived on a Thursday morning in August, executive administrator Andrea Gallegos turned the lights on in empty patient rooms and worried about whom the clinic was leaving behind.

Ad

The clinic is one of two owned by her father, abortion rights advocate Dr. Alan Braid. His clinics, one in Texas and one in Oklahoma, will relocate to Illinois and New Mexico.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.