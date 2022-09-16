Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says

Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide, records show.

A teacher in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested a month after a 5-year-old boy died because he was left inside a hot vehicle on campus, according to district officials.

La Joya ISD told KSAT that Diana Treviño-Montelongo, 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide.

Treviño-Montelongo was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond, records show. She posted bail that same day and was released.

KRGV reported that Treviño-Montelongo, who taught at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School, was the boy’s aunt.

The boy attended the same school, La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez previously said in a news conference.

He was found unresponsive inside a car in the school’s parking lot just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25.

He was taken to the nurse’s office, where CPR was performed, but the boy was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Superintendent Gisela Saenza said it was an isolated incident, and grief counselors were made available to students and staff.

La Joya ISD said Treviño-Montelongo has been on administrative leave since a day after the incident. She taught fifth grade, according to her teacher page on La Joya ISD’s website.

