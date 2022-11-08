Texas votes: Abortion, border security and marijuana energize voters on Election Day

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

There is no shortage of issues inspiring Texas voters Tuesday, the last day to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

The state’s marquee race is between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. The two candidates have spent millions of dollars to define the race on their terms.

On Tuesday, we asked voters across the state what issues mattered most to them. Texas Tribune reporters and partner newsrooms — Fort Worth Report, KERA and San Antonio Report — will provide updates throughout the day with stories from around the state.

A stroke couldn’t keep this veteran from voting on Election Day

LUFKIN — Slade Allison is still in pain from a stroke he suffered three weeks ago. But pain did not stop him from getting to the polls on the morning of Election Day to cast his ballot for Gov. Greg Abbott and a slate of Republican candidates.

“I would have someone bring me out in a gurney and push the buttons to vote if I had to,” Allison said after he cast his ballot at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lufkin, the largest city in East Texas’ Angelina County. “We have to get the right party in there.”

Veteran Slade Allison says border safety, communism and abortion are among the reasons he voted Republican in Lufkin on Tuesday. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Allison asked a friend to drive him to the polls because the stroke caused nerve damage in his left leg and has made it difficult for him to walk. The 72-year-old retired army veteran voted straight Republican and said he is most concerned with border security and the sanctity of the legal system.

Calling the Federal Bureau of Investigations “corrupt,” Allison said the Democratic Party has swung too far to the left.

“The country is in shambles,” Allison said. “I believe there’s no Democratic Party. There’s the Republican Party and the Communist Party.”

Although Texas has banned all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant person, Allison believes abortions are “running rampant” and must be stopped.

Allison was one of several Lufkin voters who said they are concerned about the economy and the lack of jobs in Lufkin. To boost the state’s economy, Allison said, the country should stop importing oil from foreign countries and instead invest more in the nation’s oil and gas industry. — Pooja Salhorta, The Texas Tribune

A local ballot question that would decriminalize marijuana got this Denton voter's attention

DENTON — Elizabeth Garcia, a third-year music student at the University of North Texas in Denton, said the importance of this election hit like a wave Monday night.

“Oh my gosh, I didn’t know how much the election was impacting me until, like, yesterday, when all my family members were discussing it and talking about it,” Garcia said.

Denton has a large student population, with just under 60,000 students enrolled across two universities: about 44,500 at UNT, and about 15,000 more at Texas Woman’s University. Students make up a huge share of the city’s 148,000 residents.

University of North Texas student Elizabeth Garcia stands next to a sign for the Gateway Center, where they voted on Election Day in Denton. Credit: Jacob Wells / KERA News

Signs reading “Vote for Prop B” stand outside of the Gateway Center at the University of North Texas. Proposition B would decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession in Denton. Credit: Jacob Wells / KERA News

As the polls opened, a few people trickled into the UNT polling place at the Gateway Center. Garcia was among the first people to cast their ballots Tuesday morning. They voted for Democrat Beto O’Rourke and gave reasons both policy-based and personal: fixing the state power grid, expanding health care for people with PTSD and overturning the state’s abortion ban.

But they also zeroed in on one key measure: marijuana legalization.

Texas legalized hemp and CBD in 2019, but THC — the chemical in the cannabis plant that gets you high — is still illegal. O’Rourke said he would push to change that.

Denton voters like Garcia also will weigh in on a marijuana decriminalization measure. Under Proposition B, the drug would still not be legalized — a move that can only be made at the state level — but the ordinance aims to eliminate citations and arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession in most cases.

Supporters say it would also stop Denton police from using the smell of pot as probable cause in a vehicle or home search and would end citations for drug paraphernalia.

Garcia said that would go a long way to helping her grandmother, who is dealing with her third cancer diagnosis. The stigma associated with marijuana use and its illegal status has kept her from using it therapeutically, Garcia said.

“At this point, like, we’ve just got to let her live. We can’t continue to be giving her all these treatments and be putting her through all this suffering,” Garcia said. “So if that stigma from marijuana was removed, maybe my grandma would be more eager to jump on that, I guess, ‘recreational’ use.” — Jacob Wells, KERA

Pedro Olivarez, a new father, says he felt he needed to vote for his daughter and her future rights when he cast his ballot at the Las Palmas Library voting site in San Antonio on Election Day. Credit: Scott Stephen Ball

San Antonio man hopes for even a “small change” to abortion access

SAN ANTONIO — As he stood in line behind eight people, Pedro Olivarez thought of his 2-month-old daughter Emilia and let his mind travel forward in time to imagine her as a young woman.

“When she’s older, she should have the right to do what she wants with her body,” Olivarez said after walking out of the polling place Tuesday. “It’s common sense.”

Olivarez, 26, said baby Emilia was his driving motivation to get to the polls 10 minutes before they opened. The new father voted at Las Palmas Library on San Antonio’s West Side, a traditionally Democratic area that has been the focus of Republican efforts to sway Hispanic voters by emphasizing the party’s traditional values.

A consistent voter, Olivarez said he cast his votes for Democrats up and down the ballot as usual, driven more by interest in statewide races and issues than in local ones.

While his family members voted early, Olivarez chose to wait until Election Day. And Texas’ recent moves to end abortion rights were a motivating factor for him.

“I’ll take anything, even if it’s a small change, to push Texas in the right way to have the rights for women that they need that they don’t have now,” he said. “Any small stride is a win in my book.”

While no candidates knocked on his door to campaign, Olivarez said he received a variety of flyers in his mailbox from candidates whose names he said he couldn’t remember.

After he voted, Olivarez walked toward a growing crowd awaiting the arrival of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. When he arrived, Olivarez stood by to listen and made a video recording of O’Rourke on his iPhone. — Raquel Torres, San Antonio Report

Pedro Olivarez watches San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg introduce gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke at the Las Palmas Library voting site in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday. Credit: Scott Ball / San Antonio Report

Lufkin mom wants safer schools after Uvalde shooting

LUFKIN — When Liliana Ayala voted for Democrat Beto O’Rourke, she felt as if she had cast a ballot on behalf of her entire family. In a sense, she had.

Born in Mexico and raised in Lufkin, Ayala is the only one among her parents and sister who holds U.S. citizenship and therefore the legal right to vote. Ayala’s partner, though legally able to vote, chooses not to. It’s an attitude that Ayala said is shared among many of her friends, too.

“They just feel like their vote doesn’t matter,” said Ayala, 28. “They’ve always felt that way.”

The young mother, who has another baby on the way, is most worried about guns in schools. Ever since May 24, when a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Ayala has felt anxious about the safety of her 4-year-old son.

“Shootings in schools should not happen,” Ayala said. Crying, she used the back of her hand to wipe away tears.

“I don’t want to feel like my kid could get shot,” says Liliana Ayala, 28, citing the reasons she voted for Democrats in Lufkin on Tuesday. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

“I don’t want to feel like I have to drop off my kid, and there’s a chance he could get shot that day,” she said.

Ayala is six months pregnant, and the pregnancy, like her first one, is considered high risk. She quit her job as a paraprofessional at Garrett Primary School to take care of her health and to visit her doctor in Nacogdoches each week. — Pooja Salhorta, The Texas Tribune

A San Antonio publisher split her ticket

Gigi Hughes was 6 when she saw her grandmother get arrested for attempting to vote. That was during the 1960s in Memphis, Tennessee, when Black people were harrassed, evicted or arrested if they tried to vote.

“That was the first time I couldn’t run to my grandmother,” Hughes said. “I remember my grandmother looking at my grandfather and saying, ‘Just meet us at the jail.’”

Because of that experience, she has never taken voting rights for granted.

Now 63 and publisher of a local newspaper, the San Antonio Herald News, Hughes said she has voted in every election since 1976. And she requires her three adult children to show her their “I voted” stickers, too.

On Tuesday, Hughes cast her ballot at the Claude Black Community Center on San Antonio’s East Side at 9 a.m. with a friend.

Local publisher Gigi Hughes leaves the voting site at the Claude Black Community Center in Antonio on Tuesday. Credit: Scott Ball / San Antonio Report

In this election, immigration and social issues were Hughes’ main priorities when casting her vote. She said she voted for Republicans for statewide offices and for Democrats in local races. Hughes’ faith underpins her political beliefs, causing her to lean Republican, but her community connections led her to support local Democrats, such as Peter Sakai, who is running for Bexar County judge, and state District Judge Stephanie Boyd.

“I don’t like what’s going on at the border. I think everybody that comes to the country should be treated with dignity and respect,” she said, adding that more law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border is necessary to stop human trafficking and smuggling of drugs like fentanyl.

Driven by her religious values, Hughes said she is an opponent of abortion and does not support same-sex marriage and expanding rights for transgender people.

“There aren’t [various] genders,” she said. — Raquel Torres, San Antonio Report

Once a nonvoter, this Lubbock business owner and mom is engaged

LUBBOCK — Katie Joiner had two children in the last few years. When she cast her vote Tuesday in downtown Lubbock, she had them in mind.

“I’m really looking into the future this year, especially with things like choice,” Joiner said outside Broadway Church of Christ in Lubbock. “Choice is something I’ve become more empathetic with. I know what it’s like to have kids.”

Joiner is a 31-year-old business owner in Lubbock, but she didn’t vote until the 2020 election. When she was younger, Joiner wasn’t in tune with the political landscape and didn’t care. That’s not the case now.

“As I’ve gotten older and learned that we actually are affected by who’s in leadership in our country, that’s perked my ears up,” Joiner said. “I’m more aware and excited to learn about what’s going on. I care enough to vote and do believe my vote matters.”

Joiner added, “I’m looking for leaders who will be more proactive on things like gun control and choice in a way that works for Texas.”

Joiner comes from a hunting family, and her husband still hunts, so she believes in responsible gun ownership. After seeing mass shootings over the years, though, she now wants more steps in place before someone can buy a gun.

“Seeing how shootings over the years have transpired has changed how I feel about who can buy a gun and how easy it is to buy a gun,” Joiner said. “I don’t think it would hurt us. I’m not saying I want the government to take away our guns, but I think we could benefit from a few more steps.” — Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Living with ALS, this voter Lufkin voter navigates the ballot box

LUFKIN — Sarah Rosenzweig tried to pull into the parking lot of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Election Day, but a sharp dip in the road made it nearly impossible for her accessible van to access a parking spot.

Once she finally parked and made it inside the polling place, Rosenzweig, who uses a wheelchair, found it difficult to read the screen. She said the screens were angled for a person standing. Sitting in her wheelchair, she used her hand to block the glare and read her ballot.

“I didn’t know it would be so problematic,” said Rosenzweig, 43.

Rosenzweig was born and raised in Lufkin and was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, about 10 years ago. The former public school music teacher votes in every election, even if she has to overcome hurdles at a polling place.

“Everyone at the voting location was friendly and helpful,” she said. “‘I’ve had workers say, ‘I'll push the screen and read it to you.’ But it should be that I am able to do it myself.”

A registered Democrat, Rosenzweig said she is most worried about equal rights, including the right to an abortion.

Texas’ near-total abortion ban went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion this summer. The state’s ban is among the most stringent in the nation, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The procedure is allowed only to save the life of the pregnant person.

“If it doesn’t personally affect you and your body and your family in that exact instance, I’m not sure why you feel the need to control that,” Rosenzweig said.

“We are founded on religious freedom and being able to be the person you are, yet if you don’t conform to this one view, you’re going to be screwed,” Rosenzweig said. “That seems to be taking over in a horrifying way.” — Pooja Salhorta, The Texas Tribune

