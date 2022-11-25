Police in Southeast Texas searching for 79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving

A Silver Alert was issued for Kenneth Beckham, who was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, a city north of Houston.

Police officers in Southeast Texas are searching for a 79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving.

A Silver Alert was issued for Kenneth Beckham, who was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, a city north of Houston.

The alert states that Beckham is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a navy blue turtle neck, grey jogging pants, grey tennis shoes and a grey and orange watch on his left wrist.

He was last seen in a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate 3NZLK.

He has a cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.