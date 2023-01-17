67º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Greg Abbott sworn into 3rd term as governor of Texas

Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Greg Abbott, Austiin, Politics, Texas Legislature
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Greg Abbott will be sworn into office on Tuesday morning for his third four-year term as governor.

The Inauguration Day events in Austin include a swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Texas Capitol’s north steps.

KSAT is in Austin to cover the events, and the ceremony will be livestreamed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will also be sworn into office for his third four-year term.

There are no term limits for state officials in Texas.

Abbott defeated Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in an 11-point margin in November despite a previous term that was marked by the power grid failure, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, new abortion restrictions and new voting restrictions.

Abbott, who based his campaign on concerns at the border and in the economy, started the legislative session on Jan. 10 with a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, the Texas Tribune reported.

Latest in political news:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter