WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Greg Abbott sworn into 3rd term as governor of Texas

Greg Abbott will be sworn into office on Tuesday morning for his third four-year term as governor.

The Inauguration Day events in Austin include a swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Texas Capitol’s north steps.

The Inauguration Day events in Austin include a swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Texas Capitol's north steps, and the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will also be sworn into office for his third four-year term.

There are no term limits for state officials in Texas.

Abbott defeated Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in an 11-point margin in November despite a previous term that was marked by the power grid failure, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, new abortion restrictions and new voting restrictions.

Abbott, who based his campaign on concerns at the border and in the economy, started the legislative session on Jan. 10 with a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, the Texas Tribune reported.

