Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert.

Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.

An AMBER Alert for her two young grandchildren was issued after they disappeared Thursday evening in the 300 block of North Central Expressway northbound, in McKinney.

At that time, they were having a supervised visit with their non-custodial father and Child Protective Services, police said. CPS had temporary custody of the girls.

The AMBER Alert identified Burns as the suspect in their disappearance. She is their paternal grandmother.

McKinney police said their father, Justin Burns, was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of kidnapping.

“We do believe he was involved in their disappearance,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.