AMBER Alert issued for missing children from McKinney, Texas

The McKinney Police Department said they are searching for six-year-old Jennifer Burns and nine-year-old Jessica Burns.

MCKINNEY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing McKinney children who police believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The McKinney Police Department said they are searching for six-year-old Jennifer Burns and nine-year-old Jessica Burns.

Jennifer is 4 feet tall and is 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, along with a light blue shirt with sparkle designs on front and blue jeans.

Jessica is 4 feet 10 inches tall and is 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long-sleeved shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.

The girls were both last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the 320 block of North Central Expressway northbound, in McKinney, Texas.

Police said they are looking for Jame Burns, 60, in connection with the disappearance. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black clothing and driving a black vehicle with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.