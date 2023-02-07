Someone in Texas won $2 million from a winning Powerball ticket

HOUSTON – Someone in Texas became a millionaire after the Powerball drawing on Monday night.

According to the Texas Lottery, a person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the H-E-B store on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The buyer matched all five numbers, meaning they won $1 million, but since they chose the “Power Play” option, they doubled the winnings.

The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

The grand prize, however, went to a resident in Washington state. Lottery officials said early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers of the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday is $20 million, according to the lottery’s website.

Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

