Former Texas House Speaker Rayford Price dies at 86

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Former state Rep. Rayford Price, who served as House Speaker from 1972 to 1973, died Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

Price served in the House of Representatives in the 57th through 62nd legislatures; he entered the lower chamber in 1961. On Wednesday, Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, informed members of the House of his death. His cause of death was not immediately shared.

“It is with a sad heart that I let you know that my good friend and former speaker of the House Rayford Price died yesterday,” Howard said. “Rayford Price was a great man and he was a real mentor to me. We were in different parties but he was there for me all along the way as a mentor. I valued him greatly. I am very sorry for this loss.”