Texas attorney general investigating second children’s hospital for transition-related care

A woman passes out signs that read "Trans healthcare is not up for debate", as people prepare for a press conference on the stairs across from the House floor to protest against SB 14, which seeks to ban puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender youth, before it is heard for debate in the House at the state Capitol in Austin on May 12, 2023

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for providing gender transition-related care to minors, his office announced Friday. This is the second such investigation in as many weeks, as the Legislature moves to formally ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Gender-affirming care is an umbrella term for the treatment of gender dysphoria, or the discomfort that comes when someone’s gender identity does not align with the sex they were assigned at birth. Gender-affirming care ranges from “socially transitioning” — using different pronouns or dressing differently — to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical interventions.

The Texas Legislature recently passed a bill that would bar minors from receiving that medical care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and related surgery — though such surgery is rare for minors. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign the bill, and it is expected to go into effect in September.

But even before those treatments are formally banned, Paxton has used the might of his office to try and stop hospitals from providing this care. Two weeks ago, Paxton announced a similar investigation into Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin, citing allegations from a hidden camera video investigation from the conservative activist group Project Veritas.

The same day Paxton announced the investigation, parents began receiving calls from Dell Children’s, telling them their appointments were canceled and their doctors had parted ways with the adolescent health clinic.

Now, Paxton’s office is looking into Texas Children’s, the largest children’s hospital in the country. Last year, Texas Children’s announced it would stop providing certain transition-related care, but this week, City Journal, published by the conservative Manhattan Institute, reported that the hospital had resumed those treatments.

The article does not claim that Texas Children’s is doing anything in violation of current state law, but rather that they are being secretive about providing these treatments. Nonetheless, Paxton said his office was investigating to determine if Texas Children’s is “actively engaging in illegal behavior and performing ‘gender transitioning’ procedures on children.”

In his press release, Paxton also resurfaced his claim that it constitutes child abuse to provide a minor with gender-affirming care. Last year, Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion, which Abbott used as pretext to direct the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents of trans teenagers. The Texas Supreme Court has said the agency erred by allowing Paxton or Abbott to set agency policy.

Those investigations are on hold while litigation proceeds.

Texas Children’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclosure: Dell has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin on Sept. 21-23. Get your TribFest tickets by May 31 and save big!