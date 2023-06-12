Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic inside U-Haul truck in Texas

HOUSTON – A woman’s body was found inside a U-Haul truck at a Houston-area storage facility last week.

Houston police said the body was found wrapped in plastic inside a U-Haul that had been towed to a storage facility located in the 10200 block of Katy Freeway.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that police were tipped off by an anonymous call around 5:15 p.m. Friday that said there was a body inside the truck.

KHOU reported that investigators initially couldn’t see anything due to the amount of furniture inside the truck but police smelled a foul odor.

The body had reportedly been inside the truck for several days.

The Harris County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the identity of the woman and her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).